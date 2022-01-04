Aaron Jones has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals play in Week 18 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has carried the ball 171 times for a team-high 799 yards (49.9 per game), with four touchdowns.

He also averages 24.4 receiving yards per game, catching 52 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns.

He has received 171 of his team's 419 carries this season (40.8%).

The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Jones' 62.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Lions are 10.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of eight games versus the Lions Jones has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Lions have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 135.9 yards per game.

The Lions have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 9.5 yards per attempt).

Jones tacked on five catches for 30 yards.

Jones has 200 yards on 33 carries (66.7 ypg) over his last three games.

Jones has caught 12 passes for 63 yards (21.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 171 40.8% 799 4 32 40.5% 4.7 A.J. Dillon 173 41.3% 740 5 37 46.8% 4.3 Aaron Rodgers 32 7.6% 94 3 7 8.9% 2.9 Patrick Taylor 12 2.9% 36 0 3 3.8% 3.0

