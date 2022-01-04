Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Aaron Jones has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals play in Week 18 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has carried the ball 171 times for a team-high 799 yards (49.9 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 24.4 receiving yards per game, catching 52 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns.
  • He has received 171 of his team's 419 carries this season (40.8%).
  • The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Jones' 62.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Lions are 10.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of eight games versus the Lions Jones has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The Lions have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 135.9 yards per game.
  • The Lions have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 9.5 yards per attempt).
  • Jones tacked on five catches for 30 yards.
  • Jones has 200 yards on 33 carries (66.7 ypg) over his last three games.
  • Jones has caught 12 passes for 63 yards (21.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

171

40.8%

799

4

32

40.5%

4.7

A.J. Dillon

173

41.3%

740

5

37

46.8%

4.3

Aaron Rodgers

32

7.6%

94

3

7

8.9%

2.9

Patrick Taylor

12

2.9%

36

0

3

3.8%

3.0

