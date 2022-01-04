Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has carried the ball 171 times for a team-high 799 yards (49.9 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 24.4 receiving yards per game, catching 52 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns.
- He has received 171 of his team's 419 carries this season (40.8%).
- The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Jones' 62.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Lions are 10.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of eight games versus the Lions Jones has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The Lions have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 135.9 yards per game.
- The Lions have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 9.5 yards per attempt).
- Jones tacked on five catches for 30 yards.
- Jones has 200 yards on 33 carries (66.7 ypg) over his last three games.
- Jones has caught 12 passes for 63 yards (21.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
171
40.8%
799
4
32
40.5%
4.7
A.J. Dillon
173
41.3%
740
5
37
46.8%
4.3
Aaron Rodgers
32
7.6%
94
3
7
8.9%
2.9
Patrick Taylor
12
2.9%
36
0
3
3.8%
3.0
