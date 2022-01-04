Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Aaron Rodgers has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at Ford Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers leads Green Bay with 3,977 passing yards (248.6 per game) and has a 68.6% completion percentage this year (352-of-513) while throwing 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 94 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Rodgers has thrown 107 passes in the red zone this season, 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Rodgers' 262.7 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Lions are 0.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes eight times over eight of those outings against the Lions.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 255.6 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Rodgers put together a 288-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 76.3% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Rodgers has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 ypg), completing 73.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

162

29.0%

117

1498

11

27

24.8%

Allen Lazard

54

9.7%

35

438

6

12

11.0%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

54

9.7%

26

430

3

8

7.3%

