Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers leads Green Bay with 3,977 passing yards (248.6 per game) and has a 68.6% completion percentage this year (352-of-513) while throwing 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has 94 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Rodgers has thrown 107 passes in the red zone this season, 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Rodgers' 262.7 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Lions are 0.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes eight times over eight of those outings against the Lions.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 255.6 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Rodgers put together a 288-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 76.3% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Rodgers has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 ypg), completing 73.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
162
29.0%
117
1498
11
27
24.8%
Allen Lazard
54
9.7%
35
438
6
12
11.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
54
9.7%
26
430
3
8
7.3%
