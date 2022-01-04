Aaron Rodgers has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at Ford Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers leads Green Bay with 3,977 passing yards (248.6 per game) and has a 68.6% completion percentage this year (352-of-513) while throwing 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 94 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Rodgers has thrown 107 passes in the red zone this season, 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Rodgers' 262.7 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Lions are 0.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes eight times over eight of those outings against the Lions.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 255.6 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Rodgers put together a 288-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 76.3% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.

Rodgers has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 ypg), completing 73.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3%

