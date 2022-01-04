Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Alexander Mattison and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mattison has 473 rushing yards on 129 carries (29.6 yards per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 14.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 129, or 30.2%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mattison's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Mattison's two rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Bears are 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mattison, in five matchups versus the Bears, has not run for a TD.
  • The Bears give up 126.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Bears have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • He added four receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.
  • During his last three games, Mattison has run for 41 yards on 13 carries (13.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He also has 42 receiving yards on seven catches (14.0 yards per game) .
    • .

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alexander Mattison

129

30.2%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Dalvin Cook

235

55.0%

1,080

6

45

54.2%

4.6

Kirk Cousins

28

6.6%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.6%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

Powered By Data Skrive