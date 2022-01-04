Publish date:
Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mattison has 473 rushing yards on 129 carries (29.6 yards per game), with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 14.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 129, or 30.2%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
- The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Mattison's two rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Bears are 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mattison, in five matchups versus the Bears, has not run for a TD.
- The Bears give up 126.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- The Bears have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
- He added four receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Mattison has run for 41 yards on 13 carries (13.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He also has 42 receiving yards on seven catches (14.0 yards per game) . .
Mattison's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alexander Mattison
129
30.2%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Dalvin Cook
235
55.0%
1,080
6
45
54.2%
4.6
Kirk Cousins
28
6.6%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.6%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
