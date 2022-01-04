Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Alexander Mattison and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mattison has 473 rushing yards on 129 carries (29.6 yards per game), with three touchdowns.

He also averages 14.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 129, or 30.2%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.

The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Mattison's two rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Bears are 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mattison, in five matchups versus the Bears, has not run for a TD.

The Bears give up 126.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

The Bears have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

He added four receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.

During his last three games, Mattison has run for 41 yards on 13 carries (13.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

He also has 42 receiving yards on seven catches (14.0 yards per game) . .

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alexander Mattison 129 30.2% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Dalvin Cook 235 55.0% 1,080 6 45 54.2% 4.6 Kirk Cousins 28 6.6% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.6% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

