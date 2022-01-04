Before Allen Lazard hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Lazard and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lazard has 35 catches on 54 targets for 438 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 27.4 yards per game.

Lazard has been the target of 9.7% (54 total) of his team's 558 passing attempts this season.

Lazard (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.0% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Lazard has averaged 34.2 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 6.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups with the Lions, Lazard has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.6 yards per game through the air.

The Lions have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Lazard caught six passes for 72 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.

Lazard's stat line in his last three games includes 10 grabs for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 46.7 yards per game, and was targeted 15 times.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3% Aaron Jones 65 11.6% 52 391 6 15 13.8%

