Alvin Kamara will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Kamara's New Orleans Saints (8-8) play the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara's team-high 752 rushing yards (47.0 per game) have come on 210 carries, with four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 45 catches for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has received 210 of his team's 464 carries this season (45.3%).

The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Kamara has averaged 50.8 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Falcons, 10.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kamara, in nine matchups versus the Falcons, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.

Conceding 127.9 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 26th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Falcons have given up 19 rushing touchdowns, 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

Kamara put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball 13 times.

Kamara also tacked on 68 yards on five receptions and scored one receiving TD.

Over his last three outings, Kamara has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.

He also has 88 receiving yards (29.3 per game) on nine catches, with one TD.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 210 45.3% 752 4 33 49.3% 3.6 Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Taysom Hill 65 14.0% 356 5 13 19.4% 5.5 Jameis Winston 32 6.9% 166 1 4 6.0% 5.2

