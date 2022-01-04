Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara's team-high 752 rushing yards (47.0 per game) have come on 210 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 45 catches for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He has received 210 of his team's 464 carries this season (45.3%).
- The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Kamara has averaged 50.8 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Falcons, 10.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kamara, in nine matchups versus the Falcons, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.
- Conceding 127.9 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 26th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Falcons have given up 19 rushing touchdowns, 27th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Kamara put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball 13 times.
- Kamara also tacked on 68 yards on five receptions and scored one receiving TD.
- Over his last three outings, Kamara has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.
- He also has 88 receiving yards (29.3 per game) on nine catches, with one TD.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
210
45.3%
752
4
33
49.3%
3.6
Mark Ingram II
160
-
554
2
23
-
3.5
Taysom Hill
65
14.0%
356
5
13
19.4%
5.5
Jameis Winston
32
6.9%
166
1
4
6.0%
5.2
