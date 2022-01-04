Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Alvin Kamara will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Kamara's New Orleans Saints (8-8) play the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara's team-high 752 rushing yards (47.0 per game) have come on 210 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 45 catches for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has received 210 of his team's 464 carries this season (45.3%).
  • The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kamara's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Kamara has averaged 50.8 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Falcons, 10.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kamara, in nine matchups versus the Falcons, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.
  • Conceding 127.9 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 26th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Falcons have given up 19 rushing touchdowns, 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Kamara put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball 13 times.
  • Kamara also tacked on 68 yards on five receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • Over his last three outings, Kamara has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.
  • He also has 88 receiving yards (29.3 per game) on nine catches, with one TD.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

210

45.3%

752

4

33

49.3%

3.6

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Taysom Hill

65

14.0%

356

5

13

19.4%

5.5

Jameis Winston

32

6.9%

166

1

4

6.0%

5.2

Powered By Data Skrive