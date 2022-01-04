Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper has caught 63 passes (on 97 targets) for 786 yards (49.1 per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
- Cooper has been the target of 15.7% (97 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.
- With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Cooper has averaged 80 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Eagles, 16.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In eight matchups with the Eagles, Cooper has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 229.4 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Cooper put together an 18-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on three catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
- Cooper's 12 catches over his last three outings have turned into 111 yards (37.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 23 times.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
97
15.7%
63
786
8
16
17.4%
CeeDee Lamb
118
19.1%
77
1057
6
10
10.9%
Dalton Schultz
101
16.3%
75
787
6
12
13.0%
Cedrick Wilson
55
8.9%
40
483
4
8
8.7%
