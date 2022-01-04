Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Amari Cooper has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East foes play in Week 18 when Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooper has caught 63 passes (on 97 targets) for 786 yards (49.1 per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
  • Cooper has been the target of 15.7% (97 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.
  • With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Cooper has averaged 80 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Eagles, 16.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In eight matchups with the Eagles, Cooper has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 229.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Cooper put together an 18-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on three catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Cooper's 12 catches over his last three outings have turned into 111 yards (37.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 23 times.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amari Cooper

97

15.7%

63

786

8

16

17.4%

CeeDee Lamb

118

19.1%

77

1057

6

10

10.9%

Dalton Schultz

101

16.3%

75

787

6

12

13.0%

Cedrick Wilson

55

8.9%

40

483

4

8

8.7%

