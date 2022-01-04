Amari Cooper has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East foes play in Week 18 when Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has caught 63 passes (on 97 targets) for 786 yards (49.1 per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Cooper has been the target of 15.7% (97 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.

With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Cooper has averaged 80 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Eagles, 16.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In eight matchups with the Eagles, Cooper has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 229.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Cooper put together an 18-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on three catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.

Cooper's 12 catches over his last three outings have turned into 111 yards (37.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 23 times.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4% CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Cedrick Wilson 55 8.9% 40 483 4 8 8.7%

