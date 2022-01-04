Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (11-5) have an NFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in eight of 16 games (50%) this season.
  • Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in five of 16 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 48.5 points per game average.
  • The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.6, 0.6 points more than Sunday's total of 48.
  • In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Arizona has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals score 5.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Seahawks allow (21.0).
  • Arizona is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.0 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 377.9 yards per game, only 5.9 fewer than the 383.8 the Seahawks give up per outing.
  • In games that Arizona picks up more than 383.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, three fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (17).
  • In Seattle's 16 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Seahawks have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 16 opportunities (37.5%).
  • This year the Seahawks score just 1.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Cardinals surrender (20.5).
  • Seattle is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.
  • The Seahawks average just 5.7 fewer yards per game (317.2) than the Cardinals allow (322.9).
  • When Seattle totals over 322.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over 11 times, 14 fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this season.
  • The Cardinals have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This year, in seven home games, Arizona has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Cardinals home games average 48.2 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (48).
  • Seattle is 4-4 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, in away games.
  • The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • Seattle has gone over the total twice in eight away games this year.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 47.6 total points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

