The Arizona Cardinals (11-5) have an NFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in eight of 16 games (50%) this season.

Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in five of 16 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 48.5 points per game average.

The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.6, 0.6 points more than Sunday's total of 48.

In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals score 5.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Seahawks allow (21.0).

Arizona is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.0 points.

The Cardinals rack up 377.9 yards per game, only 5.9 fewer than the 383.8 the Seahawks give up per outing.

In games that Arizona picks up more than 383.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, three fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (17).

Seahawks stats and trends

In Seattle's 16 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Seahawks have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 16 opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Seahawks score just 1.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Cardinals surrender (20.5).

Seattle is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The Seahawks average just 5.7 fewer yards per game (317.2) than the Cardinals allow (322.9).

When Seattle totals over 322.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 11 times, 14 fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this season.

The Cardinals have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This year, in seven home games, Arizona has hit the over three times.

This season, Cardinals home games average 48.2 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (48).

Seattle is 4-4 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, in away games.

The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

Seattle has gone over the total twice in eight away games this year.

Seahawks away games this season average 47.6 total points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

