January 4, 2022
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Baker Mayfield ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (7-9) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield leads Cleveland with 3,010 passing yards (188.1 per game) and has a 60.5% completion percentage this year (253-of-418) while throwing 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
  • He also has 134 rushing yards on 37 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 8.4 yards per game.
  • The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while running the football 47.2% of the time.
  • Mayfield has thrown 44 passes in the red zone this season, 32.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In seven matchups against the Bengals, Mayfield averaged 249.6 passing yards per game, 38.1 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes six times against the Bengals.
  • This week Mayfield will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bengals' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Steelers, Mayfield went 16-for-38 (42.1 percent) for 185 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He added two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per attempt.
  • Mayfield has racked up 407 passing yards (135.7 per game) and has a 50% completion percentage this year (37-of-74) while throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

54

10.9%

31

559

3

2

3.8%

Jarvis Landry

79

15.9%

46

495

1

9

17.0%

David Njoku

51

10.3%

34

464

4

8

15.1%

