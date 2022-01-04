Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield leads Cleveland with 3,010 passing yards (188.1 per game) and has a 60.5% completion percentage this year (253-of-418) while throwing 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
- He also has 134 rushing yards on 37 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 8.4 yards per game.
- The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while running the football 47.2% of the time.
- Mayfield has thrown 44 passes in the red zone this season, 32.8% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In seven matchups against the Bengals, Mayfield averaged 249.6 passing yards per game, 38.1 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes six times against the Bengals.
- This week Mayfield will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Bengals' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Steelers, Mayfield went 16-for-38 (42.1 percent) for 185 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He added two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per attempt.
- Mayfield has racked up 407 passing yards (135.7 per game) and has a 50% completion percentage this year (37-of-74) while throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions over his last three games.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
54
10.9%
31
559
3
2
3.8%
Jarvis Landry
79
15.9%
46
495
1
9
17.0%
David Njoku
51
10.3%
34
464
4
8
15.1%
Powered By Data Skrive