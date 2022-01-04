Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Baker Mayfield ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (7-9) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield leads Cleveland with 3,010 passing yards (188.1 per game) and has a 60.5% completion percentage this year (253-of-418) while throwing 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He also has 134 rushing yards on 37 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 8.4 yards per game.

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while running the football 47.2% of the time.

Mayfield has thrown 44 passes in the red zone this season, 32.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In seven matchups against the Bengals, Mayfield averaged 249.6 passing yards per game, 38.1 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes six times against the Bengals.

This week Mayfield will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Steelers, Mayfield went 16-for-38 (42.1 percent) for 185 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He added two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per attempt.

Mayfield has racked up 407 passing yards (135.7 per game) and has a 50% completion percentage this year (37-of-74) while throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1%

Powered By Data Skrive