The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) carry a five-game losing run into a Week 18 battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1).

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in eight of 16 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 42 points in nine of 16 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 43.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 5.6 points fewer than the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 46.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 1.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Ravens stats and trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 8-8-0 this season.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more in five chances.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Ravens score 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.1 per outing the Steelers allow.

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 24.1 points.

The Ravens rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (378.7), than the Steelers give up per contest (359.9).

When Baltimore amasses more than 359.9 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (19).

Steelers stats and trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 7-9-0 this year.

So far this year, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Pittsburgh has gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year the Steelers score 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens surrender (23.5).

When Pittsburgh scores more than 23.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Steelers average 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens allow per contest (366.5).

When Pittsburgh totals over 366.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (14).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).

In five of eight games at home this season, Baltimore has hit the over.

The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 48.5 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (42).

Pittsburgh is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, on the road.

This year, in seven road games, Pittsburgh has hit the over four times.

Steelers away games this season average 45.3 total points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (42).

