January 4, 2022
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) carry a five-game losing run into a Week 18 battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1).

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in eight of 16 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 42 points in nine of 16 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 43.8 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.6 points fewer than the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Ravens games this season feature an average total of 46.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 1.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Baltimore is 8-8-0 this season.
  • The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more in five chances.
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens score 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.1 per outing the Steelers allow.
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 24.1 points.
  • The Ravens rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (378.7), than the Steelers give up per contest (359.9).
  • When Baltimore amasses more than 359.9 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (19).
  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 7-9-0 this year.
  • So far this year, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • Pittsburgh has gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Steelers score 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens surrender (23.5).
  • When Pittsburgh scores more than 23.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Steelers average 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens allow per contest (366.5).
  • When Pittsburgh totals over 366.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).
  • In five of eight games at home this season, Baltimore has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 48.5 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (42).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, on the road.
  • This year, in seven road games, Pittsburgh has hit the over four times.
  • Steelers away games this season average 45.3 total points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (42).

