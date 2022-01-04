Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,496 yards (218.5 ypg), completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- He has added nine rushing yards on 17 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 0.6 yards per game.
- The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 81 of his 561 passes in the red zone, accounting for 61.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Roethlisberger averages 277 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Ravens, 27.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Roethlisberger recorded one touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs in five matchups.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 296.4 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Browns, Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards while completing 52.2% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 430 passing yards over his last three games (143.3 per game) and has a 59.4% completion percentage (63-of-106), throwing two touchdown passes with two interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with -1 rushing yards (-0.3 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
