Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ben Roethlisberger, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,496 yards (218.5 ypg), completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

He has added nine rushing yards on 17 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 0.6 yards per game.

The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger has attempted 81 of his 561 passes in the red zone, accounting for 61.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Roethlisberger averages 277 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Ravens, 27.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger recorded one touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs in five matchups.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 296.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards while completing 52.2% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Roethlisberger has thrown for 430 passing yards over his last three games (143.3 per game) and has a 59.4% completion percentage (63-of-106), throwing two touchdown passes with two interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with -1 rushing yards (-0.3 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4%

