January 4, 2022
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ben Roethlisberger, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,496 yards (218.5 ypg), completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
  • He has added nine rushing yards on 17 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 0.6 yards per game.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 81 of his 561 passes in the red zone, accounting for 61.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Roethlisberger averages 277 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Ravens, 27.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Roethlisberger recorded one touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs in five matchups.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 296.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Browns, Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards while completing 52.2% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 430 passing yards over his last three games (143.3 per game) and has a 59.4% completion percentage (63-of-106), throwing two touchdown passes with two interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with -1 rushing yards (-0.3 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

