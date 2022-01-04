Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooks' team-high 1,011 receiving yards (63.2 per game) have come on 87 catches (130 targets) including six touchdowns.
- Cooks has been the target of 130 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 25.3% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Cooks' 71 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Titans are 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooks, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The 261.5 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Cooks caught seven passes for 66 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
- Cooks has racked up 168 yards in his last three games (56.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 14 balls on 21 targets.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
130
25.3%
87
1011
6
10
20.4%
Nico Collins
53
10.3%
30
379
1
6
12.2%
Chris Conley
37
7.2%
22
323
2
1
2.0%
David Johnson
38
7.4%
29
217
1
7
14.3%
