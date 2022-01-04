In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Brandin Cooks and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Cooks' Houston Texans (4-12) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' team-high 1,011 receiving yards (63.2 per game) have come on 87 catches (130 targets) including six touchdowns.

Cooks has been the target of 130 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 25.3% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Cooks' 71 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Titans are 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooks, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The 261.5 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Cooks caught seven passes for 66 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.

Cooks has racked up 168 yards in his last three games (56.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 14 balls on 21 targets.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 130 25.3% 87 1011 6 10 20.4% Nico Collins 53 10.3% 30 379 1 6 12.2% Chris Conley 37 7.2% 22 323 2 1 2.0% David Johnson 38 7.4% 29 217 1 7 14.3%

