The Buffalo Bills (10-6) will try to extend their three-game winning run versus the New York Jets (4-12) in Week 18.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Buffalo's games this season have gone over 43 points nine of 16 times.

So far this season, 62.5% of New York's games (10/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 4.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.2 more than the 43 total in this contest.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.8 points, a number 4.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.1 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 9-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Bills have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).

The Bills score just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Jets surrender (29.8).

Buffalo is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.8 points.

The Bills average just 16.7 fewer yards per game (379.3) than the Jets allow per matchup (396.0).

When Buffalo churns out more than 396.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over 22 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Jets have forced (14).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 6-10-0 this season.

New York's games this year have gone over the point total 10 times in 16 opportunities (62.5%).

This season the Jets rack up just 1.4 more points per game (18.8) than the Bills allow (17.4).

New York is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team scores more than 17.4 points.

The Jets average 35.7 more yards per game (322.2) than the Bills give up (286.5).

When New York totals more than 286.5 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

The Jets have 27 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 30 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 4-3-1 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home.

At home, as 16.5-point favorites or greater, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This year, Buffalo has hit the over in three of eight games at home.

The average point total in Bills home games this season is 46.1 points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (43).

New York is 1-6 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

This season, in seven road games, New York has gone over the total four times.

This season, Jets away games average 43.6 points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.