January 4, 2022
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) will try to extend their three-game winning run versus the New York Jets (4-12) in Week 18.

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo's games this season have gone over 43 points nine of 16 times.
  • So far this season, 62.5% of New York's games (10/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 4.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.2 more than the 43 total in this contest.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.8 points, a number 4.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.1 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Buffalo is 9-6-1 against the spread this season.
  • The Bills have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).
  • The Bills score just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Jets surrender (29.8).
  • Buffalo is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.8 points.
  • The Bills average just 16.7 fewer yards per game (379.3) than the Jets allow per matchup (396.0).
  • When Buffalo churns out more than 396.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over 22 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Jets have forced (14).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Jets.
  • Against the spread, New York is 6-10-0 this season.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the point total 10 times in 16 opportunities (62.5%).
  • This season the Jets rack up just 1.4 more points per game (18.8) than the Bills allow (17.4).
  • New York is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team scores more than 17.4 points.
  • The Jets average 35.7 more yards per game (322.2) than the Bills give up (286.5).
  • When New York totals more than 286.5 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
  • The Jets have 27 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 30 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 4-3-1 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 16.5-point favorites or greater, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • This year, Buffalo has hit the over in three of eight games at home.
  • The average point total in Bills home games this season is 46.1 points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (43).
  • New York is 1-6 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • This season, in seven road games, New York has gone over the total four times.
  • This season, Jets away games average 43.6 points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (43).

