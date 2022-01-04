Before placing any wagers on Cam Newton's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South rivals at Raymond James Stadium.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Newton has passed for 684 yards while completing 54.8% of his throws (69-of-126), with four touchdowns and five interceptions (97.7 yards per game).

He also has 230 rushing yards on 47 carries (with five touchdowns), averaging 32.9 yards per game.

The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Newton has thrown seven passes in the red zone this season, 6.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In eight matchups against the Buccaneers, Newton averaged 186.5 passing yards per game, 116.0 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those matchups against the Buccaneers, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them two times.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

This week Newton will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.

Newton has put up 217 passing yards (72.3 per game) and has a 49% completion percentage this year (25-of-51) over his last three games, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

He also has 118 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 39.3 yards per game on the ground.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2%

