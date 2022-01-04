Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Before placing any wagers on Cam Newton's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South rivals at Raymond James Stadium.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Newton has passed for 684 yards while completing 54.8% of his throws (69-of-126), with four touchdowns and five interceptions (97.7 yards per game).
  • He also has 230 rushing yards on 47 carries (with five touchdowns), averaging 32.9 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Newton has thrown seven passes in the red zone this season, 6.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In eight matchups against the Buccaneers, Newton averaged 186.5 passing yards per game, 116.0 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those matchups against the Buccaneers, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them two times.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • This week Newton will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.
  • Newton has put up 217 passing yards (72.3 per game) and has a 49% completion percentage this year (25-of-51) over his last three games, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • He also has 118 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 39.3 yards per game on the ground.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

