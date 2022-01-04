Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cameron Brate and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Brate and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) square off against the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Brate has caught 28 passes on 54 targets for 233 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game.
  • Brate has been the target of 7.8% (54 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.
  • Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brate's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Brate is averaging 25.2 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Panthers, 5.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (19.5).
  • In nine matchups versus the Panthers, Brate has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 202.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Panthers have conceded 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Brate hauled in two passes for five yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.
  • In his last three games, Brate has 38 receiving yards on six receptions (11 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per game.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cameron Brate

54

7.8%

28

233

4

20

17.2%

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

