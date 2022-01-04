Publish date:
Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Brate has caught 28 passes on 54 targets for 233 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game.
- Brate has been the target of 7.8% (54 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.
- Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brate's matchup with the Panthers.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Brate is averaging 25.2 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Panthers, 5.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (19.5).
- In nine matchups versus the Panthers, Brate has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 202.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Panthers have conceded 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Brate hauled in two passes for five yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.
- In his last three games, Brate has 38 receiving yards on six receptions (11 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per game.
Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cameron Brate
54
7.8%
28
233
4
20
17.2%
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
Powered By Data Skrive