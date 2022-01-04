There will be player prop betting options available for Carson Wentz before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has 3,378 passing yards (211.1 ypg) to lead Indianapolis, completing 62.6% of his throws and recording 26 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 54 times for 198 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.4 yards per game.

The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Wentz has thrown 63 passes in the red zone this season, 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In two matchups against the Jaguars, Wentz averaged 233 passing yards per game, 8.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Jaguars over those outings, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 245.4 yards per game through the air.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Wentz went 16-for-27 (59.3%) for 148 yards with one touchdown pass.

Wentz has thrown for 430 yards (143.3 ypg), completing 58.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

He's added 31 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 122 24.8% 82 1018 5 15 23.8% Zach Pascal 67 13.6% 37 377 3 12 19.0% Jonathan Taylor 47 9.6% 37 342 2 2 3.2%

