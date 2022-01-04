Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has 3,378 passing yards (211.1 ypg) to lead Indianapolis, completing 62.6% of his throws and recording 26 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 54 times for 198 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.4 yards per game.
- The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Wentz has thrown 63 passes in the red zone this season, 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Jaguars.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In two matchups against the Jaguars, Wentz averaged 233 passing yards per game, 8.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In his only game with a TD pass against the Jaguars over those outings, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 245.4 yards per game through the air.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Wentz went 16-for-27 (59.3%) for 148 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Wentz has thrown for 430 yards (143.3 ypg), completing 58.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
- He's added 31 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 10.3 yards per game.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
122
24.8%
82
1018
5
15
23.8%
Zach Pascal
67
13.6%
37
377
3
12
19.0%
Jonathan Taylor
47
9.6%
37
342
2
2
3.2%
Powered By Data Skrive