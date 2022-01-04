Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

There will be player prop betting options available for Carson Wentz before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has 3,378 passing yards (211.1 ypg) to lead Indianapolis, completing 62.6% of his throws and recording 26 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 54 times for 198 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.4 yards per game.
  • The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wentz has thrown 63 passes in the red zone this season, 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In two matchups against the Jaguars, Wentz averaged 233 passing yards per game, 8.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Jaguars over those outings, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 245.4 yards per game through the air.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Wentz went 16-for-27 (59.3%) for 148 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Wentz has thrown for 430 yards (143.3 ypg), completing 58.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's added 31 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

122

24.8%

82

1018

5

15

23.8%

Zach Pascal

67

13.6%

37

377

3

12

19.0%

Jonathan Taylor

47

9.6%

37

342

2

2

3.2%

