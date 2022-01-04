CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb's 1,057 receiving yards (66.1 per game) are a team high. He has 77 catches (118 targets) and six touchdowns.
- Lamb has been the target of 19.1% (118 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.
- Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Lamb is averaging 52.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Eagles, 16.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (69.5).
- In three matchups, Lamb has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Eagles.
- The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 229.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cardinals, Lamb was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 51 yards (17 yards per catch).
- In his last three games, Lamb has caught 13 passes for 167 yards. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 55.7 yards per game.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
118
19.1%
77
1057
6
10
10.9%
Dalton Schultz
101
16.3%
75
787
6
12
13.0%
Amari Cooper
97
15.7%
63
786
8
16
17.4%
Cedrick Wilson
55
8.9%
40
483
4
8
8.7%
Powered By Data Skrive