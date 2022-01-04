There will be player prop bet markets available for CeeDee Lamb ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East rivals take the field in Week 18 when Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb's 1,057 receiving yards (66.1 per game) are a team high. He has 77 catches (118 targets) and six touchdowns.

Lamb has been the target of 19.1% (118 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.

Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Lamb is averaging 52.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Eagles, 16.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (69.5).

In three matchups, Lamb has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Eagles.

The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 229.4 yards per game through the air.

The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cardinals, Lamb was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 51 yards (17 yards per catch).

In his last three games, Lamb has caught 13 passes for 167 yards. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 55.7 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4% Cedrick Wilson 55 8.9% 40 483 4 8 8.7%

