Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

There will be player prop bet markets available for CeeDee Lamb ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East rivals take the field in Week 18 when Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb's 1,057 receiving yards (66.1 per game) are a team high. He has 77 catches (118 targets) and six touchdowns.
  • Lamb has been the target of 19.1% (118 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.
  • Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Lamb is averaging 52.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Eagles, 16.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (69.5).
  • In three matchups, Lamb has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Eagles.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 229.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cardinals, Lamb was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 51 yards (17 yards per catch).
  • In his last three games, Lamb has caught 13 passes for 167 yards. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 55.7 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

118

19.1%

77

1057

6

10

10.9%

Dalton Schultz

101

16.3%

75

787

6

12

13.0%

Amari Cooper

97

15.7%

63

786

8

16

17.4%

Cedrick Wilson

55

8.9%

40

483

4

8

8.7%

Powered By Data Skrive