Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Chase Claypool and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North rivals at M&T Bank Stadium.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has caught 54 passes on 98 targets for 823 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.4 yards per game.

So far this season, 15.8% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Claypool has averaged 48.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Ravens, 4.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Claypool will face the NFL's worst pass defense (296.4 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens have conceded 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Claypool grabbed three passes for 17 yards while being targeted nine times.

Over his last three outings, Claypool has collected 70 yards on seven receptions, averaging 23.3 yards per game, on 17 targets.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

