January 4, 2022
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Chase Claypool and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North rivals at M&T Bank Stadium.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool has caught 54 passes on 98 targets for 823 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.4 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 15.8% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Claypool has averaged 48.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Ravens, 4.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Claypool will face the NFL's worst pass defense (296.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Ravens have conceded 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Claypool grabbed three passes for 17 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Over his last three outings, Claypool has collected 70 yards on seven receptions, averaging 23.3 yards per game, on 17 targets.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Najee Harris

90

14.5%

70

440

3

14

15.1%

