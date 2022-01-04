The Cleveland Browns (7-9) will aim to break their three-game losing run versus the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) in Week 18.

Odds for Bengals vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in 13 of 16 games this season.

In 50% of Cleveland's games this season (8/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

Sunday's total is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 1.9 points under the 44.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.6, 4.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The 45.9 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 3.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 16 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Bengals have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).

The Bengals average 5.6 more points per game (27.8) than the Browns surrender (22.2).

When Cincinnati scores more than 22.2 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Bengals average 53.1 more yards per game (372.7) than the Browns give up per matchup (319.6).

In games that Cincinnati totals more than 319.6 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, two more than the Browns' takeaways (19).

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland is 7-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Browns are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Cleveland's games this season have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

The Browns average just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals allow (22.2).

Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.

The Browns average just 10.9 fewer yards per game (338.4) than the Bengals allow per contest (349.3).

When Cleveland amasses more than 349.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Browns have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cleveland is 5-3 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-5) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in eight games at home, Cleveland has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.1 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Cincinnati is 5-2 overall, and 5-2 against the spread, away from home.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more away from home.

In seven road games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.

Bengals away games this season average 45.4 total points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

