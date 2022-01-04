Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Cleveland Browns (7-9) will aim to break their three-game losing run versus the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) in Week 18.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in 13 of 16 games this season.
  • In 50% of Cleveland's games this season (8/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • Sunday's total is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.3 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 1.9 points under the 44.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.6, 4.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • The 45.9 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 3.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Cincinnati's 16 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).
  • The Bengals average 5.6 more points per game (27.8) than the Browns surrender (22.2).
  • When Cincinnati scores more than 22.2 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
  • The Bengals average 53.1 more yards per game (372.7) than the Browns give up per matchup (319.6).
  • In games that Cincinnati totals more than 319.6 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, two more than the Browns' takeaways (19).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Browns.
  • Cleveland is 7-9-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Browns are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.
  • Cleveland's games this season have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).
  • The Browns average just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals allow (22.2).
  • Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.
  • The Browns average just 10.9 fewer yards per game (338.4) than the Bengals allow per contest (349.3).
  • When Cleveland amasses more than 349.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This season the Browns have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cleveland is 5-3 overall and 3-5 against the spread.
  • At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-5) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in eight games at home, Cleveland has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.1 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Cincinnati is 5-2 overall, and 5-2 against the spread, away from home.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In seven road games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.
  • Bengals away games this season average 45.4 total points, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.