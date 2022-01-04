Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Clyde Edwards-Helaire's player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards on 119 carries (32.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 19 catches for 129 yards (8.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 119, or 29.6%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his three career matchups against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire averaged 33.3 rushing yards per game, 1.8 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups against the Broncos, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Broncos squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Broncos are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
  • Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has racked up 18 carries for 59 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

29.6%

517

4

12

16.7%

4.3

Darrel Williams

137

34.1%

541

6

28

38.9%

3.9

Patrick Mahomes II

57

14.2%

327

2

13

18.1%

5.7

Derrick Gore

44

10.9%

226

2

8

11.1%

5.1

