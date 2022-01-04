Before placing any wagers on Clyde Edwards-Helaire's player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards on 119 carries (32.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.

He has tacked on 19 catches for 129 yards (8.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 119, or 29.6%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

In his three career matchups against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire averaged 33.3 rushing yards per game, 1.8 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups against the Broncos, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Broncos squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Broncos are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.

Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has racked up 18 carries for 59 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 29.6% 517 4 12 16.7% 4.3 Darrel Williams 137 34.1% 541 6 28 38.9% 3.9 Patrick Mahomes II 57 14.2% 327 2 13 18.1% 5.7 Derrick Gore 44 10.9% 226 2 8 11.1% 5.1

Powered By Data Skrive