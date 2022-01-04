Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (7-9) play the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson's team-high 607 rushing yards (37.9 per game) have come on 149 carries, with six touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has received 149 of his team's 381 carries this season (39.1%).
  • The Falcons have thrown the ball in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Against the Saints, Patterson's 4.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 39.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson has not run for a touchdown against the Saints.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints allow 95.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Falcons are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (11 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bills, Patterson picked up 28 yards on nine carries.
  • He put up 24 yards on two receptions.
  • Patterson has 60 yards on 27 carries (20.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

149

39.1%

607

6

31

48.4%

4.1

Mike Davis

132

34.6%

473

3

18

28.1%

3.6

Qadree Ollison

20

5.2%

86

0

2

3.1%

4.3

Matt Ryan

39

10.2%

80

1

11

17.2%

2.1

