Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (7-9) play the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson's team-high 607 rushing yards (37.9 per game) have come on 149 carries, with six touchdowns.

He has tacked on 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has received 149 of his team's 381 carries this season (39.1%).

The Falcons have thrown the ball in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Against the Saints, Patterson's 4.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 39.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not run for a touchdown against the Saints.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints allow 95.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (11 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Patterson picked up 28 yards on nine carries.

He put up 24 yards on two receptions.

Patterson has 60 yards on 27 carries (20.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 149 39.1% 607 6 31 48.4% 4.1 Mike Davis 132 34.6% 473 3 18 28.1% 3.6 Qadree Ollison 20 5.2% 86 0 2 3.1% 4.3 Matt Ryan 39 10.2% 80 1 11 17.2% 2.1

