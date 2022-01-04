Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before Courtland Sutton hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC West foes play in Week 18 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton has been targeted 95 times and has 57 catches, leading the Broncos with 763 yards (47.7 ypg) while also scoring two touchdowns this season.
  • Sutton has been the target of 95 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Sutton has averaged 62 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 18.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Sutton has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs are giving up 269.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chargers, Sutton was targeted five times, totaling 60 yards on three receptions (averaging 20 yards per grab).
  • In his last three games, Sutton has caught nine passes on 17 targets for 105 yards, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

95

18.4%

57

763

2

10

16.4%

Noah Fant

88

17.1%

67

654

4

11

18.0%

Tim Patrick

75

14.5%

47

639

5

10

16.4%

Jerry Jeudy

51

9.9%

36

437

0

3

4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive