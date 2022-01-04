Before Courtland Sutton hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC West foes play in Week 18 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton has been targeted 95 times and has 57 catches, leading the Broncos with 763 yards (47.7 ypg) while also scoring two touchdowns this season.

Sutton has been the target of 95 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Sutton has averaged 62 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 18.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Sutton has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are giving up 269.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Sutton was targeted five times, totaling 60 yards on three receptions (averaging 20 yards per grab).

In his last three games, Sutton has caught nine passes on 17 targets for 105 yards, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4% Jerry Jeudy 51 9.9% 36 437 0 3 4.9%

