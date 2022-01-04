Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton has been targeted 95 times and has 57 catches, leading the Broncos with 763 yards (47.7 ypg) while also scoring two touchdowns this season.
- Sutton has been the target of 95 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Sutton has averaged 62 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 18.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Sutton has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs are giving up 269.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Sutton was targeted five times, totaling 60 yards on three receptions (averaging 20 yards per grab).
- In his last three games, Sutton has caught nine passes on 17 targets for 105 yards, averaging 35.0 yards per game.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
95
18.4%
57
763
2
10
16.4%
Noah Fant
88
17.1%
67
654
4
11
18.0%
Tim Patrick
75
14.5%
47
639
5
10
16.4%
Jerry Jeudy
51
9.9%
36
437
0
3
4.9%
Powered By Data Skrive