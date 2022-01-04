Publish date:
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swift's team-high 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) have come on 144 carries, with four touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 58 catches for 436 yards (27.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- He has received 144 of his team's 401 carries this season (35.9%).
- The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Swift's matchup with the Packers.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Swift's 24.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Packers are 23.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of three games against the Packers Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Swift will go up against a Packers squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- Swift put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball four times (averaging eight yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Swift has racked up four carries for 32 yards (10.7 per game).
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
144
35.9%
587
4
18
36.0%
4.1
Jamaal Williams
140
34.9%
558
3
22
44.0%
4.0
Craig Reynolds
52
13.0%
228
0
3
6.0%
4.4
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.5%
118
1
1
2.0%
6.6
Powered By Data Skrive