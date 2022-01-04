Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Author:

Before placing any bets on D'Andre Swift's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North foes hit the field in Week 18 when Swift and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift's team-high 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) have come on 144 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 58 catches for 436 yards (27.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • He has received 144 of his team's 401 carries this season (35.9%).
  • The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Swift's 24.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Packers are 23.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of three games against the Packers Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Swift will go up against a Packers squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Swift put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball four times (averaging eight yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Swift has racked up four carries for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

144

35.9%

587

4

18

36.0%

4.1

Jamaal Williams

140

34.9%

558

3

22

44.0%

4.0

Craig Reynolds

52

13.0%

228

0

3

6.0%

4.4

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.5%

118

1

1

2.0%

6.6

