Before placing any bets on D.J. Moore's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Moore's Carolina Panthers (5-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South opponents at Raymond James Stadium.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's team-high 1,070 receiving yards (66.9 per game) have come on 86 receptions (153 targets) plus four touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 27.5% (153 total) of his team's 556 passing attempts this season.

Moore has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Moore's 70.4 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Buccaneers are 6.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Moore, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Buccaneers are allowing 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Moore was targeted eight times, picking up 29 yards on three receptions.

Moore has also chipped in with 14 grabs for 132 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 31 times and averaged 44.0 receiving yards per game.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.1% 18 250 1 2 4.2%

