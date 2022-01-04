D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore's team-high 1,070 receiving yards (66.9 per game) have come on 86 receptions (153 targets) plus four touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 27.5% (153 total) of his team's 556 passing attempts this season.
- Moore has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Moore's 70.4 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Buccaneers are 6.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Moore, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Buccaneers are allowing 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Moore was targeted eight times, picking up 29 yards on three receptions.
- Moore has also chipped in with 14 grabs for 132 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 31 times and averaged 44.0 receiving yards per game.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.1%
18
250
1
2
4.2%
