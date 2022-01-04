Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for D'Onta Foreman, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Foreman's Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Foreman has rushed for 497 yards (62.1 per game) on 112 carries with three touchdowns.

He's also caught eight passes for 108 yards (13.5 per game).

His team has run the ball 519 times this season, and he's handled 112 of those attempts (21.6%).

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Houston

In his two career matchups against the Texans, Foreman averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game, 48.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Foreman has not run for a touchdown versus the Texans.

Foreman will go up against a Texans squad that allows 143.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.

This year the Texans have given up 25 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Foreman picked up 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Over his last three games, Foreman has piled up 57 carries for 257 yards (85.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Onta Foreman 112 21.6% 497 3 19 24.4% 4.4 Derrick Henry 219 42.2% 937 10 32 41.0% 4.3 Dontrell Hilliard 47 9.1% 293 2 3 3.8% 6.2 Ryan Tannehill 53 10.2% 272 7 14 17.9% 5.1

