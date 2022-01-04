Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for D'Onta Foreman, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Foreman's Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Foreman has rushed for 497 yards (62.1 per game) on 112 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 108 yards (13.5 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 519 times this season, and he's handled 112 of those attempts (21.6%).
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • In his two career matchups against the Texans, Foreman averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game, 48.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Foreman has not run for a touchdown versus the Texans.
  • Foreman will go up against a Texans squad that allows 143.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • This year the Texans have given up 25 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Foreman picked up 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Foreman has piled up 57 carries for 257 yards (85.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Onta Foreman

112

21.6%

497

3

19

24.4%

4.4

Derrick Henry

219

42.2%

937

10

32

41.0%

4.3

Dontrell Hilliard

47

9.1%

293

2

3

3.8%

6.2

Ryan Tannehill

53

10.2%

272

7

14

17.9%

5.1

