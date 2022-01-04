Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has thrown for 4,154 yards (259.6 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 68.4% of his passes and recording 32 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 146 rushing yards on 48 carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Prescott has attempted 88 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In nine matchups against the Eagles, Prescott averaged 235 passing yards per game, 40.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Prescott recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Eagles.
  • The 229.4 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Prescott completed 63.2% of his passes for 226 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Prescott added 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per carry.
  • Prescott has thrown for 773 yards (257.7 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 70.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He also has 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

118

19.1%

77

1057

6

10

10.9%

Dalton Schultz

101

16.3%

75

787

6

12

13.0%

Amari Cooper

97

15.7%

63

786

8

16

17.4%

