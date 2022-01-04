Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has thrown for 4,154 yards (259.6 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 68.4% of his passes and recording 32 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 146 rushing yards on 48 carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.
- The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
- Prescott has attempted 88 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In nine matchups against the Eagles, Prescott averaged 235 passing yards per game, 40.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
- Prescott recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Eagles.
- The 229.4 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Prescott completed 63.2% of his passes for 226 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Prescott added 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per carry.
- Prescott has thrown for 773 yards (257.7 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 70.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He also has 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
118
19.1%
77
1057
6
10
10.9%
Dalton Schultz
101
16.3%
75
787
6
12
13.0%
Amari Cooper
97
15.7%
63
786
8
16
17.4%
