Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has thrown for 4,154 yards (259.6 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 68.4% of his passes and recording 32 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 146 rushing yards on 48 carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.

The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Prescott has attempted 88 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In nine matchups against the Eagles, Prescott averaged 235 passing yards per game, 40.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.

Prescott recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Eagles.

The 229.4 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Prescott completed 63.2% of his passes for 226 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

Prescott added 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per carry.

Prescott has thrown for 773 yards (257.7 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 70.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.

He also has 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4%

Powered By Data Skrive