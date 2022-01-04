The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) will hope to keep their four-game winning run going in a Week 18 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in 12 of 16 games this season.

So far this season, 68.8% of Philadelphia's games (11/16) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 42.5.

The two teams combine to score 56 points per game, 13.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.7, 8.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 42.5.

The 42.5-point total for this game is 4.4 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has 12 wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

The Cowboys have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 7 points or more so far this season.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys score 9.0 more points per game (29.9) than the Eagles give up (20.9).

Dallas is 10-2 against the spread and 9-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.

The Cowboys collect 402.8 yards per game, 83.1 more yards than the 319.7 the Eagles give up per outing.

In games that Dallas amasses more than 319.7 yards, the team is 12-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has nine wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

This season, the Eagles have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 16 opportunities (56.2%).

The Eagles put up 26.1 points per game, 5.3 more than the Cowboys give up (20.8).

Philadelphia is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall when the team puts up more than 20.8 points.

The Eagles collect only 9.5 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (353.3).

When Philadelphia piles up more than 353.3 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times, 18 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Eagles are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 7-point underdogs or greater.

This year, in seven home games, Philadelphia has hit the over five times.

The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 46.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Dallas is 6-2 overall, and 7-1 against the spread, on the road.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point favorites or more on the road.

In eight away games this year, Dallas has hit the over twice.

Cowboys away games this season average 50.1 total points, 7.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

