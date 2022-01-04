Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) will hope to keep their four-game winning run going in a Week 18 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in 12 of 16 games this season.
  • So far this season, 68.8% of Philadelphia's games (11/16) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 42.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 56 points per game, 13.5 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.7, 8.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 42.5.
  • The 42.5-point total for this game is 4.4 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.
  • Dallas has 12 wins against the spread in 16 games this season.
  • The Cowboys have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 7 points or more so far this season.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cowboys score 9.0 more points per game (29.9) than the Eagles give up (20.9).
  • Dallas is 10-2 against the spread and 9-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.
  • The Cowboys collect 402.8 yards per game, 83.1 more yards than the 319.7 the Eagles give up per outing.
  • In games that Dallas amasses more than 319.7 yards, the team is 12-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Eagles.
  • Philadelphia has nine wins against the spread in 16 games this season.
  • This season, the Eagles have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 16 opportunities (56.2%).
  • The Eagles put up 26.1 points per game, 5.3 more than the Cowboys give up (20.8).
  • Philadelphia is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall when the team puts up more than 20.8 points.
  • The Eagles collect only 9.5 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (353.3).
  • When Philadelphia piles up more than 353.3 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times, 18 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

  • Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Eagles are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 7-point underdogs or greater.
  • This year, in seven home games, Philadelphia has hit the over five times.
  • The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 46.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Dallas is 6-2 overall, and 7-1 against the spread, on the road.
  • The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In eight away games this year, Dallas has hit the over twice.
  • Cowboys away games this season average 50.1 total points, 7.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

