January 4, 2022
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

There will be player prop bet markets available for Dalvin Cook before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has carried the ball 235 times for a team-high 1,080 yards (67.5 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • He also has 33 receptions for 221 yards (13.8 per game).
  • He has received 235 of his team's 427 carries this season (55.0%).
  • The Vikings have called a pass in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Cook has averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 33.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Bears, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Cook will go up against a Bears squad that allows 126.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Bears have conceded 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Cook rushed nine times for 13 yards.
  • In his last three games, Cook has rushed for 102 yards on 37 carries (34.0 ypg).

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

235

55.0%

1,080

6

45

54.2%

4.6

Alexander Mattison

129

30.2%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

28

6.6%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.6%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

