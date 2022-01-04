There will be player prop bet markets available for Dalvin Cook before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has carried the ball 235 times for a team-high 1,080 yards (67.5 per game), with six touchdowns.

He also has 33 receptions for 221 yards (13.8 per game).

He has received 235 of his team's 427 carries this season (55.0%).

The Vikings have called a pass in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Cook has averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 33.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Bears, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Cook will go up against a Bears squad that allows 126.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Bears have conceded 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Cook rushed nine times for 13 yards.

In his last three games, Cook has rushed for 102 yards on 37 carries (34.0 ypg).

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 235 55.0% 1,080 6 45 54.2% 4.6 Alexander Mattison 129 30.2% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 28 6.6% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.6% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

