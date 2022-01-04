Publish date:
Dare Ogunbowale Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds
Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ogunbowale has 107 rushing yards on 32 carries (6.7 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 32 of his team's 361 carries this season (8.9%).
- The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ogunbowale's matchup with the Colts.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Against the Colts, Ogunbowale's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 35.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ogunbowale has not run for a touchdown versus the Colts.
- Ogunbowale will go up against a Colts squad that allows 109.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
- Ogunbowale and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Ogunbowale rushed for 36 yards on nine carries (averaging four yards per carry).
- Ogunbowale added two catches for 32 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Ogunbowale has 94 rushing yards on 27 carries (31.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- And he has added five catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game) and one receiving TD.
Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dare Ogunbowale
32
8.9%
107
1
4
7.7%
3.3
James Robinson
164
45.4%
767
8
24
46.2%
4.7
Trevor Lawrence
63
17.5%
317
2
12
23.1%
5.0
Carlos Hyde
72
19.9%
253
1
10
19.2%
3.5
Powered By Data Skrive