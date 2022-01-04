Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Darrel Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Williams, has carried the ball 137 times for 541 yards (33.8 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 44 catches for 422 yards (26.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • He has handled 137, or 34.1%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Against the Broncos, Williams' 9.8 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 34.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In six games versus the Broncos Williams has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Williams will go up against a Broncos squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Broncos have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Williams ran for 88 yards on 14 carries (averaging 6.3 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • He racked up 19 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Williams has taken 30 carries for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

137

34.1%

541

6

28

38.9%

3.9

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

29.6%

517

4

12

16.7%

4.3

Patrick Mahomes II

57

14.2%

327

2

13

18.1%

5.7

Derrick Gore

44

10.9%

226

2

8

11.1%

5.1

Powered By Data Skrive