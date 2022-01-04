Publish date:
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Williams, has carried the ball 137 times for 541 yards (33.8 per game), with six touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 44 catches for 422 yards (26.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- He has handled 137, or 34.1%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Against the Broncos, Williams' 9.8 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 34.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In six games versus the Broncos Williams has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Williams will go up against a Broncos squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
- The Broncos have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Williams ran for 88 yards on 14 carries (averaging 6.3 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- He racked up 19 yards on three receptions.
- During his last three games, Williams has taken 30 carries for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He also has six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
137
34.1%
541
6
28
38.9%
3.9
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
29.6%
517
4
12
16.7%
4.3
Patrick Mahomes II
57
14.2%
327
2
13
18.1%
5.7
Derrick Gore
44
10.9%
226
2
8
11.1%
5.1
