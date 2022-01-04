Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Darrel Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Williams, has carried the ball 137 times for 541 yards (33.8 per game), with six touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 44 catches for 422 yards (26.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.

He has handled 137, or 34.1%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Denver

Against the Broncos, Williams' 9.8 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 34.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In six games versus the Broncos Williams has not rushed for a touchdown.

Williams will go up against a Broncos squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

The Broncos have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Williams ran for 88 yards on 14 carries (averaging 6.3 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

He racked up 19 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Williams has taken 30 carries for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 137 34.1% 541 6 28 38.9% 3.9 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 29.6% 517 4 12 16.7% 4.3 Patrick Mahomes II 57 14.2% 327 2 13 18.1% 5.7 Derrick Gore 44 10.9% 226 2 8 11.1% 5.1

