Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams has been targeted 162 times and has 117 catches, leading the Packers with 1,498 yards (93.6 ypg) while also scoring 11 touchdowns this season.
- Adams has been the target of 162 of his team's 558 passing attempts this season, or 29.0% of the target share.
- With 27 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the Lions.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In his 11 matchups against the Lions, Adams' 55.6 receiving yards average is 29.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (85.5).
- Adams has caught a touchdown pass versus the Lions five times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- This week Adams will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Adams put together a 136-yard performance against the Vikings last week on 11 catches while being targeted 14 times and scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Adams has caught 27 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 34 times, and averaged 98.0 yards per game.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
162
29.0%
117
1498
11
27
24.8%
Allen Lazard
54
9.7%
35
438
6
12
11.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
54
9.7%
26
430
3
8
7.3%
Aaron Jones
65
11.6%
52
391
6
15
13.8%
Powered By Data Skrive