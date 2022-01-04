Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Davante Adams, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Adams' Green Bay Packers (13-3) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams has been targeted 162 times and has 117 catches, leading the Packers with 1,498 yards (93.6 ypg) while also scoring 11 touchdowns this season.

Adams has been the target of 162 of his team's 558 passing attempts this season, or 29.0% of the target share.

With 27 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his 11 matchups against the Lions, Adams' 55.6 receiving yards average is 29.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (85.5).

Adams has caught a touchdown pass versus the Lions five times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

This week Adams will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Adams put together a 136-yard performance against the Vikings last week on 11 catches while being targeted 14 times and scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Adams has caught 27 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 34 times, and averaged 98.0 yards per game.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3% Aaron Jones 65 11.6% 52 391 6 15 13.8%

Powered By Data Skrive