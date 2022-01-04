Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about David Montgomery and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Montgomery's Chicago Bears (6-10) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has churned out a team-high 777 rushing yards (48.6 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 40 catches for 294 yards (18.4 per game).
  • He has handled 205, or 45.6%, of his team's 450 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Montgomery's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In his five career matchups against them, Montgomery has averaged 74.4 rushing yards against the Vikings, 2.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Montgomery will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 133.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Bears are up against the NFL's 19th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (15 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Montgomery rushed 22 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • He put up 17 yards on two receptions.
  • In his last three games, Montgomery has piled up 169 yards (56.3 per game) on 61 attempts with three touchdowns.
  • He has added 101 receiving yards on 14 catches (33.7 yards per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

205

45.6%

777

7

42

51.9%

3.8

Khalil Herbert

99

22.0%

422

2

8

9.9%

4.3

Justin Fields

72

16.0%

420

2

9

11.1%

5.8

Damien Williams

40

8.9%

164

2

8

9.9%

4.1

