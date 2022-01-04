Publish date:
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery has churned out a team-high 777 rushing yards (48.6 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 40 catches for 294 yards (18.4 per game).
- He has handled 205, or 45.6%, of his team's 450 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his five career matchups against them, Montgomery has averaged 74.4 rushing yards against the Vikings, 2.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Montgomery will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 133.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
- The Bears are up against the NFL's 19th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (15 this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Montgomery rushed 22 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- He put up 17 yards on two receptions.
- In his last three games, Montgomery has piled up 169 yards (56.3 per game) on 61 attempts with three touchdowns.
- He has added 101 receiving yards on 14 catches (33.7 yards per game).
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
205
45.6%
777
7
42
51.9%
3.8
Khalil Herbert
99
22.0%
422
2
8
9.9%
4.3
Justin Fields
72
16.0%
420
2
9
11.1%
5.8
Damien Williams
40
8.9%
164
2
8
9.9%
4.1
