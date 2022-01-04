Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about David Montgomery and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Montgomery's Chicago Bears (6-10) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has churned out a team-high 777 rushing yards (48.6 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 40 catches for 294 yards (18.4 per game).

He has handled 205, or 45.6%, of his team's 450 rushing attempts this season.

The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his five career matchups against them, Montgomery has averaged 74.4 rushing yards against the Vikings, 2.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Montgomery will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 133.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.

The Bears are up against the NFL's 19th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (15 this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Montgomery rushed 22 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He put up 17 yards on two receptions.

In his last three games, Montgomery has piled up 169 yards (56.3 per game) on 61 attempts with three touchdowns.

He has added 101 receiving yards on 14 catches (33.7 yards per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 205 45.6% 777 7 42 51.9% 3.8 Khalil Herbert 99 22.0% 422 2 8 9.9% 4.3 Justin Fields 72 16.0% 420 2 9 11.1% 5.8 Damien Williams 40 8.9% 164 2 8 9.9% 4.1

