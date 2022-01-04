There will be player prop bets available for David Njoku ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Njoku's Cleveland Browns (7-9) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Njoku Prop Bet Odds

David Njoku Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Njoku has caught 34 passes (51 targets) for 464 yards (29.0 per game) with four TDs this season.

Njoku has been the target of 51 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Njoku has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have called a pass in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Njoku's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Njoku's 29.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Bengals are 7.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In eight matchups with the Bengals, Njoku has had a TD catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.

This week Njoku will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Njoku put together a 28-yard performance against the Steelers last week on four catches while being targeted four times and scoring one touchdown.

Njoku has seven catches on 11 targets for 57 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Njoku's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive