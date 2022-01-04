Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Davis Mills and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (4-12) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mills leads Houston with 2,363 passing yards (147.7 per game) and has a 66.5% completion percentage this year (240-of-361) while throwing 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 32 rushing yards (2.0 ypg) on 14 carries.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.
  • Mills has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 26.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Mills threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 222.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 261.5 yards per game through the air.
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Mills completed 65.6% of his pass attempts for 163 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Mills has 626 passing yards (208.7 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 68.5% of his throws and recording five touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

130

25.3%

87

1011

6

10

20.4%

Nico Collins

53

10.3%

30

379

1

6

12.2%

Chris Conley

37

7.2%

22

323

2

1

2.0%

