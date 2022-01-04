Publish date:
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mills leads Houston with 2,363 passing yards (147.7 per game) and has a 66.5% completion percentage this year (240-of-361) while throwing 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 32 rushing yards (2.0 ypg) on 14 carries.
- The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.
- Mills has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 26.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Mills threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 222.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.
- The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 261.5 yards per game through the air.
- With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Mills completed 65.6% of his pass attempts for 163 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- Mills has 626 passing yards (208.7 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 68.5% of his throws and recording five touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
130
25.3%
87
1011
6
10
20.4%
Nico Collins
53
10.3%
30
379
1
6
12.2%
Chris Conley
37
7.2%
22
323
2
1
2.0%
