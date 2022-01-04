In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about DeAndre Carter and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-10) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 with the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter's 24 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 296 yards (18.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Carter has been the target of 8.1% (43 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.

Carter has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Carter has averaged 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants, 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Carter has not caught a touchdown pass against the Giants.

The Giants are allowing 245.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have given up 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Carter did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Eagles.

Carter has added three grabs for 17 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted five times and averaged 5.7 receiving yards per game.

Carter's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Carter 43 8.1% 24 296 3 2 3.9% Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8%

