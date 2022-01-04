There will be player props available for Devin Singletary before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Singletary and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has picked up a team-high 782 rushing yards (48.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

He also has 38 receptions for 204 yards (12.8 per game).

He has received 169 of his team's 428 carries this season (39.5%).

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

In his five career matchups against the Jets, Singletary averaged 34.4 rushing yards per game, 30.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Singletary has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Jets, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 136.3 yards per game.

This season the Jets are ranked 32nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (27).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Falcons, Singletary ran for 110 yards on 23 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

During his last three games, Singletary has run for 235 yards on 57 carries (78.3 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

He also has six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 169 39.5% 782 6 32 33.7% 4.6 Josh Allen 117 27.3% 700 6 28 29.5% 6.0 Zack Moss 91 21.3% 337 4 25 26.3% 3.7 Matt Breida 26 6.1% 125 1 3 3.2% 4.8

