January 4, 2022
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

There will be player props available for Devin Singletary before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Singletary and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary has picked up a team-high 782 rushing yards (48.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • He also has 38 receptions for 204 yards (12.8 per game).
  • He has received 169 of his team's 428 carries this season (39.5%).
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In his five career matchups against the Jets, Singletary averaged 34.4 rushing yards per game, 30.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Singletary has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Jets, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 136.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Jets are ranked 32nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (27).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Falcons, Singletary ran for 110 yards on 23 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • During his last three games, Singletary has run for 235 yards on 57 carries (78.3 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
  • He also has six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

169

39.5%

782

6

32

33.7%

4.6

Josh Allen

117

27.3%

700

6

28

29.5%

6.0

Zack Moss

91

21.3%

337

4

25

26.3%

3.7

Matt Breida

26

6.1%

125

1

3

3.2%

4.8

