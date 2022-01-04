Publish date:
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Singletary has picked up a team-high 782 rushing yards (48.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- He also has 38 receptions for 204 yards (12.8 per game).
- He has received 169 of his team's 428 carries this season (39.5%).
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- In his five career matchups against the Jets, Singletary averaged 34.4 rushing yards per game, 30.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Singletary has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Jets, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 136.3 yards per game.
- This season the Jets are ranked 32nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (27).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Falcons, Singletary ran for 110 yards on 23 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- During his last three games, Singletary has run for 235 yards on 57 carries (78.3 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
- He also has six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
169
39.5%
782
6
32
33.7%
4.6
Josh Allen
117
27.3%
700
6
28
29.5%
6.0
Zack Moss
91
21.3%
337
4
25
26.3%
3.7
Matt Breida
26
6.1%
125
1
3
3.2%
4.8
