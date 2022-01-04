Before placing any wagers on Devonta Freeman's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Freeman's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has 128 carries for 555 yards (34.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns.

He's also caught 32 passes for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 128 of his team's 481 carries this season (26.6%).

The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his two career matchups against them, Freeman has averaged 42 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games versus the Steelers Freeman has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The Steelers have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 139.6 yards per game.

The Ravens are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Rams, Freeman ran for 76 yards on 14 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Freeman has run for 115 yards on 26 carries (38.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 128 26.6% 555 5 14 22.2% 4.3 Lamar Jackson 133 27.7% 767 2 16 25.4% 5.8 Latavius Murray 103 21.4% 351 5 20 31.7% 3.4 Tyler Huntley 35 7.3% 222 2 3 4.8% 6.3

