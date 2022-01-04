Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Devonta Freeman's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Freeman's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freeman has 128 carries for 555 yards (34.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 32 passes for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 128 of his team's 481 carries this season (26.6%).
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his two career matchups against them, Freeman has averaged 42 rushing yards per game versus the Steelers, 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of two games versus the Steelers Freeman has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 139.6 yards per game.
  • The Ravens are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Rams, Freeman ran for 76 yards on 14 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Freeman has run for 115 yards on 26 carries (38.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

128

26.6%

555

5

14

22.2%

4.3

Lamar Jackson

133

27.7%

767

2

16

25.4%

5.8

Latavius Murray

103

21.4%

351

5

20

31.7%

3.4

Tyler Huntley

35

7.3%

222

2

3

4.8%

6.3

