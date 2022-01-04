Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Devonta Smith has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Smith has 61 catches (on 100 targets) and leads the Eagles with 875 receiving yards (54.7 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 21.7% of the 460 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Smith collected 28 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Cowboys, 28.0 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.
  • This week Smith will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).
  • With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Football Team, Smith was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 54 yards (18 yards per reception).
  • Smith's 11 receptions during his last three games have yielded 174 yards (58.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 18 times.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

100

21.7%

61

875

5

8

13.8%

Dallas Goedert

76

16.5%

56

830

4

6

10.3%

Quez Watkins

55

12.0%

38

563

0

7

12.1%

Jalen Reagor

54

11.7%

31

280

2

5

8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive