Devonta Smith has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Smith has 61 catches (on 100 targets) and leads the Eagles with 875 receiving yards (54.7 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

So far this season, 21.7% of the 460 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have called a pass in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Smith collected 28 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Cowboys, 28.0 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.

This week Smith will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).

With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Football Team, Smith was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 54 yards (18 yards per reception).

Smith's 11 receptions during his last three games have yielded 174 yards (58.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 18 times.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1% Jalen Reagor 54 11.7% 31 280 2 5 8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive