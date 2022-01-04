Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Smith has 61 catches (on 100 targets) and leads the Eagles with 875 receiving yards (54.7 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 21.7% of the 460 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Smith collected 28 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Cowboys, 28.0 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.
- This week Smith will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).
- With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Football Team, Smith was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 54 yards (18 yards per reception).
- Smith's 11 receptions during his last three games have yielded 174 yards (58.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 18 times.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
100
21.7%
61
875
5
8
13.8%
Dallas Goedert
76
16.5%
56
830
4
6
10.3%
Quez Watkins
55
12.0%
38
563
0
7
12.1%
Jalen Reagor
54
11.7%
31
280
2
5
8.6%
