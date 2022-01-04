Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player props available for Devontae Booker ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Booker's New York Giants (4-12) take on the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Booker has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 579 yards (36.2 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 38 receptions for 256 yards (16.0 per game) and one TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 394 times this season, and he's carried 137 of those attempts (34.8%).
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Booker's 28 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Football Team are 5.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games versus the Football Team Booker has not run for a touchdown.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 105.1 yards per game.
  • The Giants are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Booker rushed for 46 yards on 18 carries.
  • In his last three games, Booker has 147 rushing yards on 32 carries (49.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

137

34.8%

579

2

15

33.3%

4.2

Saquon Barkley

151

38.3%

563

2

11

24.4%

3.7

Daniel Jones

62

15.7%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.1%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

