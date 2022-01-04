There will be player props available for Devontae Booker ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Booker's New York Giants (4-12) take on the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Booker has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 579 yards (36.2 per game), with two touchdowns.

He also has 38 receptions for 256 yards (16.0 per game) and one TD.

His team has rushed the ball 394 times this season, and he's carried 137 of those attempts (34.8%).

The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Washington

Booker's 28 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Football Team are 5.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games versus the Football Team Booker has not run for a touchdown.

The Football Team have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 105.1 yards per game.

The Giants are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Booker rushed for 46 yards on 18 carries.

In his last three games, Booker has 147 rushing yards on 32 carries (49.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 137 34.8% 579 2 15 33.3% 4.2 Saquon Barkley 151 38.3% 563 2 11 24.4% 3.7 Daniel Jones 62 15.7% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.1% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

