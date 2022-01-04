Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has 100 catches (159 targets) and a team-high 1,110 receiving yards (69.4 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
- So far this season, 25.6% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.
- Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Johnson has averaged 47.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 26.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Johnson, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- The Ravens are conceding 296.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- With 30 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Johnson was targeted 15 times and picked up 31 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Johnson hauled in 120 yards (on 19 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 29 times, and averaged 40.0 yards per game.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
Najee Harris
90
14.5%
70
440
3
14
15.1%
