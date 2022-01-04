Before placing any bets on Diontae Johnson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has 100 catches (159 targets) and a team-high 1,110 receiving yards (69.4 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.

So far this season, 25.6% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Johnson has averaged 47.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 26.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Johnson, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

The Ravens are conceding 296.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.

With 30 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Johnson was targeted 15 times and picked up 31 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Johnson hauled in 120 yards (on 19 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 29 times, and averaged 40.0 yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

