In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Donovan Peoples-Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Peoples-Jones' team-high 559 receiving yards (34.9 per game) have come on 31 receptions (54 targets) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 10.9% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Peoples-Jones has been on the receiving end of 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.8% of the time while running the ball 47.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Peoples-Jones' matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Peoples-Jones' 47.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bengals are 3.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Peoples-Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 270.1 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers last week, Peoples-Jones was targeted five times and totaled 76 yards on three receptions.

Peoples-Jones has caught eight passes (19 targets) for 129 yards (43.0 per game) in his last three games.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive