Publish date:
Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds
Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Engram has chipped in with 45 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 68 times, producing 25.3 yards per game.
- Engram has been the target of 12.1% (68 total) of his team's 562 passing attempts this season.
- Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Engram's matchup with Washington.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Engram's 31.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Football Team are 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Engram has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 276.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Football Team have allowed 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bears, Engram was targeted two times, picking up 12 yards on one reception.
- In his last three games, Engram has totaled 62 yards on nine catches with one touchdown, averaging 20.7 yards per game on 12 targets.
Engram's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Evan Engram
68
12.1%
45
404
3
4
6.7%
Kenny Golladay
71
12.6%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.1%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.4%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
Powered By Data Skrive