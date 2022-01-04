Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Evan Engram ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Engram's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at MetLife Stadium.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Engram has chipped in with 45 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 68 times, producing 25.3 yards per game.

Engram has been the target of 12.1% (68 total) of his team's 562 passing attempts this season.

Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Washington

Engram's 31.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Football Team are 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Engram has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 276.1 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have allowed 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bears, Engram was targeted two times, picking up 12 yards on one reception.

In his last three games, Engram has totaled 62 yards on nine catches with one touchdown, averaging 20.7 yards per game on 12 targets.

Engram's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

