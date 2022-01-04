Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Evan Engram ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Engram's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Engram has chipped in with 45 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 68 times, producing 25.3 yards per game.
  • Engram has been the target of 12.1% (68 total) of his team's 562 passing attempts this season.
  • Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Engram's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Engram's 31.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Football Team are 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Engram has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 276.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team have allowed 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bears, Engram was targeted two times, picking up 12 yards on one reception.
  • In his last three games, Engram has totaled 62 yards on nine catches with one touchdown, averaging 20.7 yards per game on 12 targets.

Engram's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Evan Engram

68

12.1%

45

404

3

4

6.7%

Kenny Golladay

71

12.6%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.1%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.4%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

Powered By Data Skrive