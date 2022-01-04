Bookmakers have installed player props for Ezekiel Elliott ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dallas' top rusher, Elliott, has carried the ball 219 times for 915 yards (57.2 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 46 catches for 284 yards (17.8 per game) and two receiving TDs.

His team has run the ball 441 times this season, and he's handled 219 of those attempts (49.7%).

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Elliott has averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups, 38.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in three games versus the Eagles, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Allowing 103.9 rushing yards per game, the Eagles have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Eagles are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cardinals, Elliott picked up 16 yards on nine carries.

He tacked on one reception for 14 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Elliott has rushed for 105 yards on 34 carries (35.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He also has five catches for 39 yards (13.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 219 49.7% 915 10 34 50.0% 4.2 Tony Pollard 130 29.5% 719 2 15 22.1% 5.5 Dak Prescott 48 10.9% 146 1 16 23.5% 3.0 Corey Clement 26 5.9% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

