January 4, 2022
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Bookmakers have installed player props for Ezekiel Elliott ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dallas' top rusher, Elliott, has carried the ball 219 times for 915 yards (57.2 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 46 catches for 284 yards (17.8 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 441 times this season, and he's handled 219 of those attempts (49.7%).
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Elliott has averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups, 38.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in three games versus the Eagles, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Allowing 103.9 rushing yards per game, the Eagles have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Eagles are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cardinals, Elliott picked up 16 yards on nine carries.
  • He tacked on one reception for 14 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Elliott has rushed for 105 yards on 34 carries (35.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has five catches for 39 yards (13.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

219

49.7%

915

10

34

50.0%

4.2

Tony Pollard

130

29.5%

719

2

15

22.1%

5.5

Dak Prescott

48

10.9%

146

1

16

23.5%

3.0

Corey Clement

26

5.9%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

