Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will aim to extend their five-game winning run when they battle the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) in Week 18.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in 11 of 16 games (68.8%) this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Detroit's games (8/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 1.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 48.2 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 3.0 points below the 45.5 points per game average total in Lions games this season.
  • Green Bay is 12-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 8-3 ATS in those games.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).
  • The Packers rack up just 1.0 fewer point per game (26.3) than the Lions allow (27.3).
  • When Green Bay records more than 27.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Packers average just 15.1 fewer yards per game (364.8), than the Lions allow per outing (379.9).
  • In games that Green Bay totals over 379.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Lions have takeaways (16).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Lions.
  • Detroit is 10-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Lions are 10-6 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Detroit's games this season have hit the over six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).
  • This year the Lions put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Packers surrender (20.9).
  • Detroit is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.9 points.
  • The Lions average 317.5 yards per game, only 5.9 fewer than the 323.4 the Packers give up.
  • Detroit is 5-3 against the spread and 2-6 overall when the team churns out over 323.4 yards.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over 23 times, three fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

  • Detroit is 2-5 overall, and 5-2 against the spread, at home.
  • In three of seven home games this year, Detroit has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Lions home games this season is 46.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Green Bay is 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • Away from home, the Packers have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in three of eight road games Green Bay has gone over the total.
  • This season, Packers away games average 48.1 points, 5.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.