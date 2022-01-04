The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will aim to extend their five-game winning run when they battle the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) in Week 18.

Odds for Packers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in 11 of 16 games (68.8%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Detroit's games (8/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 1.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.2 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 3.0 points below the 45.5 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 12-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 8-3 ATS in those games.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

The Packers rack up just 1.0 fewer point per game (26.3) than the Lions allow (27.3).

When Green Bay records more than 27.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Packers average just 15.1 fewer yards per game (364.8), than the Lions allow per outing (379.9).

In games that Green Bay totals over 379.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Lions have takeaways (16).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 10-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Lions are 10-6 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Lions put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Packers surrender (20.9).

Detroit is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.9 points.

The Lions average 317.5 yards per game, only 5.9 fewer than the 323.4 the Packers give up.

Detroit is 5-3 against the spread and 2-6 overall when the team churns out over 323.4 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over 23 times, three fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

Detroit is 2-5 overall, and 5-2 against the spread, at home.

In three of seven home games this year, Detroit has gone over the total.

The average point total in Lions home games this season is 46.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Green Bay is 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, on the road.

Away from home, the Packers have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in three of eight road games Green Bay has gone over the total.

This season, Packers away games average 48.1 points, 5.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

