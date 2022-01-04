Publish date:
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry's 69 targets have resulted in 45 receptions for 517 yards (32.3 ypg) and nine touchdowns.
- Henry has been the target of 69 of his team's 505 passing attempts this season, or 13.7% of the target share.
- Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Dolphins.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Henry has averaged 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 1.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Henry has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Dolphins are giving up 249.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins have conceded 22 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jaguars, Henry was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 37 yards.
- Henry has also added 123 yards on 10 grabs and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 19 times and put up 41.0 receiving yards per game.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Nelson Agholor
61
12.1%
36
450
3
6
8.5%
Powered By Data Skrive