Before placing any wagers on Hunter Henry's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Henry's New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East rivals at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's 69 targets have resulted in 45 receptions for 517 yards (32.3 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

Henry has been the target of 69 of his team's 505 passing attempts this season, or 13.7% of the target share.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Henry has averaged 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 1.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Henry has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Dolphins are giving up 249.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have conceded 22 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Henry was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 37 yards.

Henry has also added 123 yards on 10 grabs and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 19 times and put up 41.0 receiving yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9% Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Nelson Agholor 61 12.1% 36 450 3 6 8.5%

