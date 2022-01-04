Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) will carry an eight-game losing run into a Week 18 battle against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in 10 of 16 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Jacksonville's games (8/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • Sunday's total is 2.3 points higher than the combined 41.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 49.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 44 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Colts games this season is 47.0, 3.0 points more than Sunday's total of 44.
  • The 45.7 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Indianapolis has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this season.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Colts rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jaguars allow (27.9).
  • Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.
  • The Colts rack up 354.3 yards per game, only 6.3 fewer than the 360.6 the Jaguars give up per outing.
  • Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals over 360.6 yards.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 10 more times (17 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville has played 16 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 15 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 31.2% of its opportunities (five times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Jaguars average 7.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Colts surrender (21.2).
  • The Jaguars average 304.6 yards per game, 40.2 fewer yards than the 344.8 the Colts allow.
  • Jacksonville is 1-5 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team totals over 344.8 yards.
  • The Jaguars have 29 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 33 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-6 overall there, this season.
  • Jacksonville has gone over the total twice in eight home games this year.
  • The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 46.4 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • Indianapolis is 6-1 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, on the road.
  • This season, in seven away games, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Colts away games this season is 45.9 points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.