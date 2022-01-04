The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) will carry an eight-game losing run into a Week 18 battle against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Jacksonville's games (8/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.

Sunday's total is 2.3 points higher than the combined 41.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 44 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Colts games this season is 47.0, 3.0 points more than Sunday's total of 44.

The 45.7 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Colts rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jaguars allow (27.9).

Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.

The Colts rack up 354.3 yards per game, only 6.3 fewer than the 360.6 the Jaguars give up per outing.

Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals over 360.6 yards.

The Colts have turned the ball over 10 more times (17 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has played 16 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 15 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Jacksonville's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 31.2% of its opportunities (five times in 16 games with a set point total).

This season the Jaguars average 7.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Colts surrender (21.2).

The Jaguars average 304.6 yards per game, 40.2 fewer yards than the 344.8 the Colts allow.

Jacksonville is 1-5 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team totals over 344.8 yards.

The Jaguars have 29 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 33 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-6 overall there, this season.

Jacksonville has gone over the total twice in eight home games this year.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 46.4 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Indianapolis is 6-1 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, on the road.

This season, in seven away games, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Colts away games this season is 45.9 points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.