Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase's 1,429 receiving yards (89.3 per game) are the best mark amongst the Bengals. He's been targeted 124 times, and has 79 receptions and 13 touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 124 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
- Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Chase had 49 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Browns, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (80.5).
- Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Browns.
- The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns' defense is 24th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Chase was targeted 12 times and totaled 266 yards on 11 receptions while scoring three touchdowns.
- Chase has 19 catches on 26 targets for 394 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 131.3 yards per game.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
