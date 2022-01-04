Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Author:

Ja'Marr Chase will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase's 1,429 receiving yards (89.3 per game) are the best mark amongst the Bengals. He's been targeted 124 times, and has 79 receptions and 13 touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 124 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
  • Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Chase had 49 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Browns, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (80.5).
  • Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Browns.
  • The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns' defense is 24th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Chase was targeted 12 times and totaled 266 yards on 11 receptions while scoring three touchdowns.
  • Chase has 19 catches on 26 targets for 394 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 131.3 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

