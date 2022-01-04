Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Before placing any bets on Jalen Hurts' player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards (196.5 per game) while completing 61.3% of his passes (265-of-432), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He has added 784 rushing yards on 139 carries with 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.0 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Hurts has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 34.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Hurts' 225.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys are 225.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Hurts threw a touchdown pass two times over those contests against the Cowboys, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • The 259.9 passing yards the Cowboys give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Hurts threw for 214 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes.
  • Hurts tacked on 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt.
  • Hurts has thrown for 709 yards (236.3 ypg) on 54-of-81 passing with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He also has 89 rushing yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

100

21.7%

61

875

5

8

13.8%

Dallas Goedert

76

16.5%

56

830

4

6

10.3%

Quez Watkins

55

12.0%

38

563

0

7

12.1%

