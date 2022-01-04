Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards (196.5 per game) while completing 61.3% of his passes (265-of-432), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He has added 784 rushing yards on 139 carries with 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.0 yards per game.
- The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Hurts has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 34.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Hurts' 225.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys are 225.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Hurts threw a touchdown pass two times over those contests against the Cowboys, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- The 259.9 passing yards the Cowboys give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Hurts threw for 214 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes.
- Hurts tacked on 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt.
- Hurts has thrown for 709 yards (236.3 ypg) on 54-of-81 passing with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
- He also has 89 rushing yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
100
21.7%
61
875
5
8
13.8%
Dallas Goedert
76
16.5%
56
830
4
6
10.3%
Quez Watkins
55
12.0%
38
563
0
7
12.1%
