Before placing any bets on Jalen Hurts' player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards (196.5 per game) while completing 61.3% of his passes (265-of-432), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He has added 784 rushing yards on 139 carries with 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.0 yards per game.

The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Hurts has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 34.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Hurts' 225.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys are 225.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Hurts threw a touchdown pass two times over those contests against the Cowboys, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

The 259.9 passing yards the Cowboys give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Hurts threw for 214 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes.

Hurts tacked on 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt.

Hurts has thrown for 709 yards (236.3 ypg) on 54-of-81 passing with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He also has 89 rushing yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1%

