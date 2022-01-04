Jamaal Williams will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Williams' Detroit Lions (2-13-1) take on the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has piled up 558 yards (34.9 per game) on 140 attempts with three touchdowns.

He also has 148 receiving yards (9.3 per game) on 25 catches.

He has received 140 of his team's 401 carries this season (34.9%).

The Lions have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his one career matchup against the Packers, Williams recorded 25 rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Packers.

In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 13th in the league, conceding 109.8 yards per game.

This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Williams rushed 11 times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown.

He tacked on three receptions for 22 yards in the passing game.

Williams has 30 carries for 99 yards (33.0 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jamaal Williams 140 34.9% 558 3 22 44.0% 4.0 D'Andre Swift 144 35.9% 587 4 18 36.0% 4.1 Craig Reynolds 52 13.0% 228 0 3 6.0% 4.4 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.5% 118 1 1 2.0% 6.6

