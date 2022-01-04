Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Jamaal Williams will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Williams' Detroit Lions (2-13-1) take on the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has piled up 558 yards (34.9 per game) on 140 attempts with three touchdowns.
  • He also has 148 receiving yards (9.3 per game) on 25 catches.
  • He has received 140 of his team's 401 carries this season (34.9%).
  • The Lions have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his one career matchup against the Packers, Williams recorded 25 rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Packers.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 13th in the league, conceding 109.8 yards per game.
  • This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Williams rushed 11 times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He tacked on three receptions for 22 yards in the passing game.
  • Williams has 30 carries for 99 yards (33.0 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jamaal Williams

140

34.9%

558

3

22

44.0%

4.0

D'Andre Swift

144

35.9%

587

4

18

36.0%

4.1

Craig Reynolds

52

13.0%

228

0

3

6.0%

4.4

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.5%

118

1

1

2.0%

6.6

