Before Jared Goff hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Goff's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards (187.9 ypg), completing 67% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 87 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 17 carries.

The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Goff has attempted 50 of his 464 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Goff's 238.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 45.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff threw multiple TDs in each of those games against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.

This week Goff will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (231.8 yards allowed per game).

The Packers have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Goff has racked up 216 passing yards (72.0 per game) and has a 80.8% completion percentage (21-for-26) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7%

