January 4, 2022
BETTING
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Before Jared Goff hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Goff's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards (187.9 ypg), completing 67% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 87 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 17 carries.
  • The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Goff has attempted 50 of his 464 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Goff's 238.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 45.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff threw multiple TDs in each of those games against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
  • This week Goff will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (231.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Packers have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Goff has racked up 216 passing yards (72.0 per game) and has a 80.8% completion percentage (21-for-26) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

108

19.3%

82

803

4

12

19.4%

T.J. Hockenson

84

15.0%

61

583

4

9

14.5%

Kalif Raymond

66

11.8%

44

475

3

6

9.7%

