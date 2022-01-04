Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards (187.9 ypg), completing 67% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 87 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 17 carries.
- The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Goff has attempted 50 of his 464 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Goff's 238.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers are 45.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Goff threw multiple TDs in each of those games against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
- This week Goff will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (231.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Packers have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Goff has racked up 216 passing yards (72.0 per game) and has a 80.8% completion percentage (21-for-26) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
108
19.3%
82
803
4
12
19.4%
T.J. Hockenson
84
15.0%
61
583
4
9
14.5%
Kalif Raymond
66
11.8%
44
475
3
6
9.7%
