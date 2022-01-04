There will be player prop bet markets available for Javonte Williams ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Williams' Denver Broncos (7-9) hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has racked up a team-high 857 rushing yards (53.6 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 41 catches for 298 yards (18.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has received 191 of his team's 427 carries this season (44.7%).

The Broncos have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his single career matchup against the Chiefs, Williams notched 102 rushing yards, 46.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chiefs.

Williams will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 113.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Chiefs are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Williams rushed 14 times for 30 yards.

Over his last three games, Williams has 114 rushing yards (38.0 per game) on 36 carries with one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 191 44.7% 857 4 27 35.5% 4.5 Melvin Gordon III 191 44.7% 808 7 35 46.1% 4.2 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.0% 106 2 10 13.2% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 0.9% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

