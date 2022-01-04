Publish date:
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has racked up a team-high 857 rushing yards (53.6 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 41 catches for 298 yards (18.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has received 191 of his team's 427 carries this season (44.7%).
- The Broncos have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his single career matchup against the Chiefs, Williams notched 102 rushing yards, 46.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chiefs.
- Williams will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 113.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Chiefs are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Williams rushed 14 times for 30 yards.
- Over his last three games, Williams has 114 rushing yards (38.0 per game) on 36 carries with one touchdown.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
191
44.7%
857
4
27
35.5%
4.5
Melvin Gordon III
191
44.7%
808
7
35
46.1%
4.2
Teddy Bridgewater
30
7.0%
106
2
10
13.2%
3.5
Mike Boone
4
0.9%
35
0
0
0.0%
8.8
