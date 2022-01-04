Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Javonte Williams ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Williams' Denver Broncos (7-9) hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has racked up a team-high 857 rushing yards (53.6 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 41 catches for 298 yards (18.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has received 191 of his team's 427 carries this season (44.7%).
  • The Broncos have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his single career matchup against the Chiefs, Williams notched 102 rushing yards, 46.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chiefs.
  • Williams will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 113.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Chiefs are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Williams rushed 14 times for 30 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Williams has 114 rushing yards (38.0 per game) on 36 carries with one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

191

44.7%

857

4

27

35.5%

4.5

Melvin Gordon III

191

44.7%

808

7

35

46.1%

4.2

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.0%

106

2

10

13.2%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

0.9%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

Powered By Data Skrive